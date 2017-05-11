IN FLAMES Debut Animated Music Video For “Here Until Forever”

In Flames have released an new single and video, "Here Until Forever”, a track from the band’s Eleven Seven Music debut album, Battles. The animated clip was directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Luis Téllez. Watch below:

Ives bassist Bryce Paul has joined In Flames for their current run of US tour dates. The band’s longtime bassist Peter Iwers left the group following their 2016 North American tour, “to pursue other endeavours”.

Tour dates:

May

11 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

14 - Northern Invasion - Somerset, WI

16 - Dream Makers Theatre - Sault Saint Marie, MI

17 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

20 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH

21 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

22 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

24 - Varsity Theatre - Baton Rouge, LA

25 - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill - Dallas, TX

26 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

27 - River City Rockfest - San Antonio, TX