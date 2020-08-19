IN FLAMES Discuss Band's Evolution In New Video Trailer For Clayman (20th Anniversary Edition)

Sweden’s In Flames have revealed the latest trailer for their upcoming celebratory record, Clayman (20th Anniversary Edition), out on August 28 via Nuclear Blast. In the video, Björn Gelotte and Anders Fridén discuss the band’s evolution since the release of their groundbreaking record, Clayman.

Vocalist Anders Fridén comments on the band's anniversary and upcoming release: "It’s bizarre to look back on the past 20 years and see everything we’ve been so lucky to do. Re-recording some of our favorite tracks from Clayman was such a unique feeling knowing now how these songs have forever changed our lives. We’re not just commemorating 20 years of Clayman with this release, but 20+ years of Jesterheads, a community we’re grateful for and the best job that we can’t believe we still get to do."

Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition comes entirely remastered by Ted Jensen (Pantera, Deftones, Gojira) and features all new artwork in a 16-page booklet, a brand-new instrumental medley plus four re-recorded versions of fan-favorites such as “Only For The Weak” and “Pinball Map”. Re-recorded songs were produced by Howard Benson and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge. The record will be released digitally as well as on CD Digipak and a 2xLP colored vinyl packaged in a deluxe trifold that includes an oversized booklet, 11 remastered tracks on a 12” record and 5 bonus tracks on a 10” record in a printed sleeve.

Pre-order here.

Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition tracklisting:

"Bullet Ride"

"Pinball Map"

"Only For The Weak"

"...As The Future Repeats Today"

"Square Nothing"

"Clayman"

"Satellites And Astronauts"

"Brush The Dust Away"

"Swim"

"Suburban Me"

"Another Day In Quicksand"

"Themes And Variations In D-Minor" (instrumental)

"Only For The Weak" (Re-recorded)

"Bullet Ride" (Re-recorded)

"Pinball Map" (Re-recorded)

"Clayman" (Re-recorded)

"Pinball Map" (Re-Recorded) animated video:

"Bullet Ride" (Re-Recorded) lyric video:

"Clayman" (Re-Recorded) lyric video:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)