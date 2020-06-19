IN FLAMES Discuss Reimagined Artwork For Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition In New Album Trailer (Video)

Sweden’s influential and long revered heavy metal giants, In Flames, are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal, critically acclaimed album, Clayman, this year with a special edition that's due out on August 28 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-order here.

Today, the band has released the record's first trailer in which vocalist Anders Fridén and guitarist Björn Gelotte discuss working with Blake Armstrong on the reimagined cover artwork for Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition.

Frontman Anders Fridén says of the 20th Anniversary Edition: "This record changed our career in a number of ways. Being the 20th anniversary this year, we had to do something massive for the fans. Going back into the studio to re-record some of the original tracks took us right back in time to when we first recorded them. Every detail of the new artwork and visuals was deeply thought out keeping in mind what the Jesterheads would want to see most. This one’s for you. Thank you for 20 years of Clayman."

Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition comes entirely remastered by Ted Jensen (Pantera, Deftones, Gojira) and features all new artwork in a 16-page booklet, a brand-new instrumental medley plus four re-recorded versions of fan-favorites such as “Only For The Weak” and “Pinball Map”. Re-recorded songs were produced by Howard Benson and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge. The record will be released digitally as well as on CD Digipak and a 2xLP colored vinyl packaged in a deluxe trifold that includes an oversized booklet, 11 remastered tracks on a 12” record and 5 bonus tracks on a 10” record in a printed sleeve.

Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition tracklisting:

"Bullet Ride"

"Pinball Map"

"Only For The Weak"

"...As The Future Repeats Today"

"Square Nothing"

"Clayman"

"Satellites And Astronauts"

"Brush The Dust Away"

"Swim"

"Suburban Me"

"Another Day In Quicksand"

"Themes And Variations In D-Minor" (instrumental)

"Only For The Weak" (Re-recorded)

"Bullet Ride" (Re-recorded)

"Pinball Map" (Re-recorded)

"Clayman" (Re-recorded)

"Clayman" (Re-Recorded) lyric video:

Preceding the physical release of Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition, In Flames will digitally release the Clayman 2020 EP on July 24, which features the 2020 versions of “Only For The Weak”, “Bullet Ride”, “Pinball Map”, “Clayman” and a new instrumental track, “Themes And Variations In D-Minor”.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)