IN FLAMES Frontman ANDERS FRIDÉN - "I Will Never Write Something To Try To Please Someone"

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, In Flames frontman Anders Fridén discusses the band's new album I, The Mask, and comments on the large number of older fans that hate In Flames' musical direction of the last several year. An excerpt is available below.

Q: Does it bother you that some older fans don’t like what you do these days?

Anders: "I'm quite aware of what people think - I like this era, I like that era. (Shrugs) OK cool, at least you like one song. I do appreciate that people like it. I'm not taking that for granted. It’s more fun to go on tour and play our music than be in a rehearsal room with nobody listening, so of course i care about that side of things, but I will never write something to try to please someone. You're welcome to join the In Flames train if you want, but if not, what I can I do? If you have a better idea, do it yourself. This is our way, take it or leave it."

Q: You’ve inspired a lot of bands who came in your wake. Some of them good, some bad. Do you ever think, What did we create?

Anders: "No. But I hear some of our riffs here and there. But that's cool -we drew our inspiration from Maiden and Priest and Scorpions, those bands. I mean, Deep Purple - it was so cool to do that tour (in Mexico in 2018). That's the reason we did this."

Read the complete interview here.

In Flames recently released their new album, I, The Mask, via Eleven Seven Music in North America, and on Nuclear Blast throughout the rest of the world. In this new trailer, Anders Fridén and Björn Gelotte talk about the songs and lyrics:

The 12-track album reunites In Flames with multi-Grammy nominated producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Motörhead) who also produced 2016's Battles. Additionally, the album is mixed by Grammy winning mixer, Chris Lord-Alge (Cheap Trick, Linkin Park) and mastered by Grammy winning mastering engineer, Ted Jensen (Pantera, Eagles, Guns N’ Roses). The album artwork is created by artist Blake Armstrong, and it depicts a unique interpretation of the band’s mascot, The Jesterhead. The story of the cover will be revealed via the full album artwork on March 1st, which coincides with each song on the album.

“This album is really a special one to us. Since our last record, Battles, we’ve established our own annual festival in Sweden and have been touring non-stop worldwide, creating an even stronger bond with our fans. You could say it was a big part of our inspiration for this album. It’s been such a long journey that just keeps going and growing; We feel extremely thankful for that, and for the support that makes it possible. We dedicate our 13th album, I, The Mask to our fans who allow us to keep making music and playing it every night. IN JESTERHEADS WE TRUST.” - Anders Fridén

Tracklisting:

"Voices"

"I, The Mask"

"Call My Name"

"I Am Above"

"Follow Me"

"(This Is Our) House"

"We Will Remember"

"In This Life"

"Burn"

"Deep Inside"

"All The Pain"

"Stay With Me"

