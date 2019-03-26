IN FLAMES Frontman ANDERS FRIDÉN Talks SLAYER "Treating Their Fans With So Much Respect, Just Getting Out There, Just Hammering It Down"

Speaking with Pure Grain Audio, In Flames frontman Anders Fridén discussed the band's new album I, The Mask', keeping a band together, producer Howard Benson, and drawing inspiration from Slayer.

Fridén: "Even though they release new albums, it seems like their fans could be stuck in certain times or whatever, but Slayer were treating their fans with so much respect, just getting out there, just hammering it down, even if it was a new song or an older song. And that attitude, that's what I try to do with my stuff as well because people pay money to go and see you. No matter how you feel before the show, don't bring that to your fans on stage. You should give them your all. I think that's an amazing approach, and that's something I wanna do as well."

In Flames recently released their new album, I, The Mask, via Eleven Seven Music in North America, and on Nuclear Blast throughout the rest of the world. In this new trailer, Anders Fridén and Björn Gelotte talk about the songs and lyrics:

The 12-track album reunites In Flames with multi-Grammy nominated producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Motörhead) who also produced 2016's Battles. Additionally, the album is mixed by Grammy winning mixer, Chris Lord-Alge (Cheap Trick, Linkin Park) and mastered by Grammy winning mastering engineer, Ted Jensen (Pantera, Eagles, Guns N’ Roses). The album artwork is created by artist Blake Armstrong, and it depicts a unique interpretation of the band’s mascot, The Jesterhead. The story of the cover will be revealed via the full album artwork on March 1st, which coincides with each song on the album.

“This album is really a special one to us. Since our last record, Battles, we’ve established our own annual festival in Sweden and have been touring non-stop worldwide, creating an even stronger bond with our fans. You could say it was a big part of our inspiration for this album. It’s been such a long journey that just keeps going and growing; We feel extremely thankful for that, and for the support that makes it possible. We dedicate our 13th album, I, The Mask to our fans who allow us to keep making music and playing it every night. IN JESTERHEADS WE TRUST.” - Anders Fridén

