IN FLAMES Guitarist BJÖRN GELOTTE - “I’d Rather Tour Than Make A Record”; Video

Pop Culture Madness caught up with In Flames guitarist Björn Gelotte at this year's Rock On The Range festival in Columbus, OH. Video of the chat is available for streaming below.

Discussing if there’s more pressure to be on the road in today’s music climate where the tour supports the album, he states: “We sort of started out doing our first little bit of touring and selling a little bit of records right at the decline of record sales, when that started, so we’ve never seen any of that. But we’ve noticed the competition is way more fierce, not only on the road, but also on social media… there’s bands everywhere, like literally everywhere, and you get force fed on social media all the time, so it’s really hard to stick out. I think that’s why bands want to tour, to show that they’re the real thing. We’ve toured for so many years now that this is our own turf, this is what we do. I’d rather tour than make a record.”

Earlier this month In Flames released a new single and video, "Here Until Forever”, a track from the band’s Battles album, released last November. The animated clip was directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Luis Téllez. Watch below: