IN FLAMES Guitarist BJÖRN GELOTTE Joins Members Of HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, TROUBLEMAKERS And More In Tribute To Late MOTÖRHEAD Leader LEMMY; “Ace Of Spades” Live Video Posted

A tribute to late Motörhead frontman, Lemmy Kilmister, was held last night (Wednesday, December 28th) at Sticky Fingers in Gothenburg, Sweden.

In the video below, members of Hardcore Superstar, Troublemakers, Scumbag Millionaire, Honeymoon Disease, City Saints, Coffe & Snowy Shaw, Siphon Fuel, along with special guest, Björn Gelotte from In Flames, perform the Motörhead classic, “Ace Of Spades”.

Lemmy Kilmister passed away on December 28th, 2015. Having celebrated his 70th birthday on December 24th, 2015, he found out just two days later that he had an aggressive form of cancer.