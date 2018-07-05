IN FLAMES Guitarist BJÖRN GELOTTE - "We Love Touring... That's Why We've Done This So Long, What Keeps The Band Together"; Video

In the new video below, Martin TheSwedishLad meets up with In Flames guitarist Björn Gelotte, who stopped by Sweden Rock Festival this year to hang with friends and see some bands.

The 2017 edition of France's Hellfest was held in Clisson, France from June 16th - 18th that year. In Flames were on the bill, and ARTE Concert has released professionally-filmed footage of the band's performance. Watch below:

In Flames perform tonight, July 5th, at A2 Centrum Koncertowe in Wrocław, Poland. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.