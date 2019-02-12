IN FLAMES Guitarist NICLAS ENGELIN To Sit Out North American Tour; Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK Steps In

Guitarist Niclas Engelin will be unable to join In Flames on their upcoming North American tour. Former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick (Act Of Defiance) will step in for Engelin.

A message from In Flames states: "To all of the Jesterheads coming out to our upcoming North American tour: We’re extremely sad to inform that, due to strong medical advisement to stay home, Niclas will not be joining the tour. Luckily, ex-Megadeth guitarist and longtime friend, Chris Broderick was able to step in at the last minute for the full run. Please wish Niclas the best as he stays home to rest. We can’t wait to see you soon."

In Flames will release their new album, I, The Mask, on March 1st via Eleven Seven Music in North America, and on Nuclear Blast throughout the rest of the world. A lyric video for the song "Burn" can be seen below:

The 12-track album reunites them with multi-Grammy nominated producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Motörhead) who also produced 2016's Battles. Additionally, the album is mixed by Grammy winning mixer, Chris Lord-Alge (Cheap Trick, Linkin Park) and mastered by Grammy winning mastering engineer, Ted Jensen (Pantera, Eagles, Guns N’ Roses). The album artwork is created by artist Blake Armstrong, and it depicts a unique interpretation of the band’s mascot, The Jesterhead. The story of the cover will be revealed via the full album artwork on March 1st, which coincides with each song on the album.

“This album is really a special one to us. Since our last record, Battles, we’ve established our own annual festival in Sweden and have been touring non-stop worldwide, creating an even stronger bond with our fans. You could say it was a big part of our inspiration for this album. It’s been such a long journey that just keeps going and growing; We feel extremely thankful for that, and for the support that makes it possible. We dedicate our 13th album, I, The Mask to our fans who allow us to keep making music and playing it every night. IN JESTERHEADS WE TRUST.” - Anders Fridén

Tracklisting:

"Voices"

"I, The Mask"

"Call My Name"

"I Am Above"

"Follow Me"

"(This Is Our) House"

"We Will Remember"

"In This Life"

"Burn"

"Deep Inside"

"All The Pain"

"Stay With Me"

"I, The Mask" lyric video:

"(This Is Our) House" lyric video:

"I Am Above" video:

In Flames will be headlining their North America tour with All That Remains starting February 12th in Houston and concluding on February 25th in Pittsburgh, with one-off show on March 7th in Pontiac. The North America headlining tour will continue in March with Within Temptation hitting major market cities and dates in Canada.

Additionally, In Flames will embark on their UK + Europe headline tour that kicks off on April 3rd in Glasgow concluding on April 18th in Zurich. Special guests to be announced soon. Tickets for the US, UK and Europe can be found by visiting www.inflames.com/tour and VIP packages and upgrades can be purchased here.