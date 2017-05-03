IN FLAMES Joined By Bassist BRYCE PAUL For US Tour Dates

Ives bassist Bryce Paul has joined In Flames for their current run of US tour dates. In Flames’ longtime bassist Peter Iwers left the band following their 2016 North American tour, “to pursue other endeavours”.

Fan-filmed footage of Bryce Paul performing with In Flames on April 29th at the Fort Rock festival in Fort Myers, Florida can be seen below.

In Flames’ perform tonight, May 3rd, at Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel in Providence, Rhode Island. The band’s live itinerary can be found at this location.