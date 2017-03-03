IN FLAMES Launch Lyric Video For Battles Album Track “Here Until Forever”

Sweden’s In Flames have released a lyric video for “Here Until Forever”, a track from their new album, Battles, released in November 2016. Watch the new clip below:

In Flames and Metal Church will be joining Alter Bridge on select dates of the next leg of The Last Hero Tour in the United States, hitting the road this spring. Fans can head over to alterbridge.com/tour for more information on each date including public on-sale information and exclusive VIP experiences including meet & greet and guitar lesson opportunities.

Tour dates:

April

21 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL *#

22 - WJRR Earth Day Birthday - Orlando, FL*#

29 - Monster Energy Fort Rock Festival - Fort Myers, FL *#

30 - Welcome To Rockville - Jacksonville, FL *#

May

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel - Providence, RI

5 - Lunatic Luau Festival 2017 - Virginia Beach, VA *#

6 - Carolina Rebellion - Concord, NC *#

10 - The Hippodrome - Baltimore, MD

11 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

14 - Northern Invasion - Somerset, WI *#

16 - Dream Makers Theatre - Sault Saint Marie, MI #

17 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

20 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH *#

* - without In Flames

# - without Metal Church