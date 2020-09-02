IN FLAMES - Members Of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, AS I LAY DYING, DARKEST HOUR And TRIVIUM Discuss The Legacy And Influence Of Clayman Album; Video

In celebration of In Flames’ recent release of Clayman (20th Anniversary Edition), esteemed masters of metal Adam Dutkiewicz (Killswitch Engage), Jordan Mancino (As I Lay Dying), Mike Schleibaum (Darkest Hour), Chris Broderick and Matt Heafy (Trivium) have come together in a new video to talk about the enduring legacy and influence of the band's highly revered 2000 breakout record.

Over the past months, In Flames has rolled out a series of videos exploring the origins, influences and impact the record has had on the metal scene, diving deep into one of the decade’s most enshrined heavy albums. They’ve also revealed a handful of newly re-recorded songs from the record, including the track

A limited cassette exclusive to Anders Fridén's merch company, Clayman Limited, is available now. The cassette is comprised of the 5 "Clayman 2020" bonus tracks and custom artwork by Clayman Ltd artist Mark Kowalchuk making it a one-of-a-kind collector's piece. Limited to 250 copies worldwide.

Order here.

Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition comes entirely remastered by Ted Jensen (Pantera, Deftones, Gojira) and features all new artwork in a 16-page booklet, a brand-new instrumental medley plus four re-recorded versions of fan-favorites such as “Only For The Weak” and “Pinball Map”. Re-recorded songs were produced by Howard Benson and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge. The record is released digitally as well as on CD Digipak and a 2xLP colored vinyl packaged in a deluxe trifold that includes an oversized booklet, 11 remastered tracks on a 12” record and 5 bonus tracks on a 10” record in a printed sleeve.

Order here.

Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition tracklisting:

"Bullet Ride"

"Pinball Map"

"Only For The Weak"

"...As The Future Repeats Today"

"Square Nothing"

"Clayman"

"Satellites And Astronauts"

"Brush The Dust Away"

"Swim"

"Suburban Me"

"Another Day In Quicksand"

"Themes And Variations In D-Minor" (instrumental)

"Only For The Weak" (Re-recorded)

"Bullet Ride" (Re-recorded)

"Pinball Map" (Re-recorded)

"Clayman" (Re-recorded)

“Only For The Weak” (Re-Recorded) video:

"Pinball Map" (Re-Recorded) animated video:

"Bullet Ride" (Re-Recorded) lyric video:

"Clayman" (Re-Recorded) lyric video: