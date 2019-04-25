IN FLAMES - Official Documentary Of Borgholm Brinner 2018 Festival Online

Swedish heavy music giants, In Flames, have never stopped moving forward during the more than 20 years they’ve been performing. They recently announced news of their second annual two-day festival, Borgholm Brinner (Borgholm Is Burning), happening August 2nd and 3rd, 2019. Fans can expect another two-night performance with In Flames headlining and a variety of today’s top metal and rock artists in Borgholm Castle on the isle of Öland, Sweden

The 2019 festival line-up is as follows:



Friday, August 2nd:

At The Gates

Of Mice & Men

Hardcore Superstar

Skraeckoedlan

Saturday, August 3rd:

Opeth

Turbonegro

Witchcraft

Bombus

Check out the extensive recap movie from Patric Ullaeus from last year's event below.