IN FLAMES - Official Documentary Of Borgholm Brinner 2018 Festival Online

April 25, 2019, 14 minutes ago

news in flames heavy metal

IN FLAMES - Official Documentary Of Borgholm Brinner 2018 Festival Online

Swedish heavy music giants, In Flames, have never stopped moving forward during the more than 20 years they’ve been performing. They recently announced news of their second annual two-day festival, Borgholm Brinner (Borgholm Is Burning), happening August 2nd and 3rd, 2019. Fans can expect another two-night performance with In Flames headlining and a variety of today’s top metal and rock artists in Borgholm Castle on the isle of Öland, Sweden

The 2019 festival line-up is as follows:
 
Friday, August 2nd: 
At The Gates
Of Mice & Men 
Hardcore Superstar
Skraeckoedlan

Saturday, August 3rd:
Opeth
Turbonegro
Witchcraft
Bombus

Check out the extensive recap movie from Patric Ullaeus from last year's event below.



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews