IN FLAMES - Official Documentary Of Borgholm Brinner 2018 Festival Online
April 25, 2019, 14 minutes ago
Swedish heavy music giants, In Flames, have never stopped moving forward during the more than 20 years they’ve been performing. They recently announced news of their second annual two-day festival, Borgholm Brinner (Borgholm Is Burning), happening August 2nd and 3rd, 2019. Fans can expect another two-night performance with In Flames headlining and a variety of today’s top metal and rock artists in Borgholm Castle on the isle of Öland, Sweden
The 2019 festival line-up is as follows:
Friday, August 2nd:
At The Gates
Of Mice & Men
Hardcore Superstar
Skraeckoedlan
Saturday, August 3rd:
Opeth
Turbonegro
Witchcraft
Bombus
Check out the extensive recap movie from Patric Ullaeus from last year's event below.