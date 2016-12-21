IN FLAMES Perform Acoustic Version Of “In My Room” For HardDrive Radio; Video

In Flames members Anders Fridén (vocals, Björn Gelotte (guitar) and Niclas Engelin (guitar) recently performed an acoustic version of “In My Room” at the HardDrive Radio studios. Video footage of the performance is streaming below:

In Flames bassist Iwers Ewers recently announced that he would be leaving the band following their current North American tour.

A message from Peter: “Friends, I have decided to leave In Flames to pursue other endeavours. As a result, this current US tour will be my last one with In Flames, so if you are around, come and say hi. It has been almost 20 years of fun and I am eternally grateful to you all for all the support you have given me and the rest of the guys throughout all these years. You made it all possible. Now is the time for me to move on with other musical and non-musical adventures.

“I wish the very best to Niclas, Anders, Björn & Joe. Hope to see all you Jesterheads down the road in my future endeavours. Follow my instagram @peteriwers for updates. May the force be with you.”

In Flames will be performing a string of dates in the UK alongside Avenged Sevenfold and Disturbed.

Dates:

January (with Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed)

10 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

12 - Newcastle, UK - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

13 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Genting Arena

15 - Sheffield, UK - Sheffield Arena

16 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

18 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

19 - Cardiff, Wales, UK - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

21 - London, UK - Peninsula Square O2 Arena