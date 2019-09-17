IN FLAMES Premier "Follow Me" Lyric Video

Sweden's In Flames have released a lyric video for "Follow Me", a track of the band's new album, I, The Mask, out now via Eleven Seven Music in North America, and on Nuclear Blast throughout the rest of the world. Watch the clip below:

Tracklisting:

"Voices"

"I, The Mask"

"Call My Name"

"I Am Above"

"Follow Me"

"(This Is Our) House"

"We Will Remember"

"In This Life"

"Burn"

"Deep Inside"

"All The Pain"

"Stay With Me"

"Follow Me" lyric video:

"Voices" lyric video:

"Call My Name" video:

"Burn" lyric video:

"I, The Mask" lyric video:

"(This Is Our) House" lyric video:

"I Am Above" video: