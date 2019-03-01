IN FLAMES Premiers "Call My Name" Music Video; I, The Mask Album Out Now

In Flames have released a video for the song "Call My Name", featured on their new album, I, The Mask, out today via Eleven Seven Music in North America, and on Nuclear Blast throughout the rest of the world. Watch below:

The 12-track album reunites In Flames with multi-Grammy nominated producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Motörhead) who also produced 2016's Battles. Additionally, the album is mixed by Grammy winning mixer, Chris Lord-Alge (Cheap Trick, Linkin Park) and mastered by Grammy winning mastering engineer, Ted Jensen (Pantera, Eagles, Guns N’ Roses). The album artwork is created by artist Blake Armstrong, and it depicts a unique interpretation of the band’s mascot, The Jesterhead. The story of the cover will be revealed via the full album artwork on March 1st, which coincides with each song on the album.

“This album is really a special one to us. Since our last record, Battles, we’ve established our own annual festival in Sweden and have been touring non-stop worldwide, creating an even stronger bond with our fans. You could say it was a big part of our inspiration for this album. It’s been such a long journey that just keeps going and growing; We feel extremely thankful for that, and for the support that makes it possible. We dedicate our 13th album, I, The Mask to our fans who allow us to keep making music and playing it every night. IN JESTERHEADS WE TRUST.” - Anders Fridén

Tracklisting:

"Voices"

"I, The Mask"

"Call My Name"

"I Am Above"

"Follow Me"

"(This Is Our) House"

"We Will Remember"

"In This Life"

"Burn"

"Deep Inside"

"All The Pain"

"Stay With Me"

"Burn" lyric video:

"I, The Mask" lyric video:

"(This Is Our) House" lyric video:

"I Am Above" video: