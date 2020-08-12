IN FLAMES Reflect On Clayman’s Popularity – “It’s Insane When You Think About It”

Speaking to MusicRadar.com, In Flames’ Anders Friden and Björn Gelotte spoke about Clayman’s enduring popularity and the 20th anniversary re-recording.

“It’s insane when you think about it,” reflects singer Anders Fridén. “For us, it was all about Iron Maiden growing up, but we’re a little older. We had no idea when we created this thing... I’m amazed to be still here doing what I do, still loving it and looking forward to the future and the next album.”

“We haven’t really celebrated much up to this point,” continues Anders. “We’re always somewhere else in the world when people tell us a certain album came out however many years ago.

"We thought why not celebrate for a change? It wasn’t about going back to change anything, but more about having fun. And it was by far the easiest recording I’ve ever done. Just go in, drink a few beers and sing a bit! It was like tapping ourselves on the shoulder to acknowledge 20 years and saying thanks.”

Sweden’s influential and long revered heavy metal giants, In Flames, are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal, critically acclaimed album, Clayman, this year with a special edition that's due out on August 28 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-order here.

In Flames have released a new trailer for the upcoming record. Celebrating three decades as a band and touring road dogs, Anders Fridén and Björn Gelotte and members from Earth Crisis, Dark Tranquillity, Moonspell, Darkest Hour, Killswitch Engage, Trivium and Burn It Down gather for a socially distanced video to discuss In Flames’ monumental tours over the years. Watch below:

The band kicked off the festivities recently with the release of the Clayman 2020 bonus tracks, available now on all digital and streaming services via Nuclear Blast. Listen here.

Along with the release, In Flames unveiled an animated video, in collaboration with Stern Pinball, for their newly re-recorded rendition of the fan favorite track "Pinball Map". Watch the video below:

Vocalist Anders Fridén comments on the band's anniversary and upcoming release: "It’s bizarre to look back on the past 20 years and see everything we’ve been so lucky to do. Re-recording some of our favorite tracks from Clayman was such a unique feeling knowing now how these songs have forever changed our lives. We’re not just commemorating 20 years of Clayman with this release, but 20+ years of Jesterheads, a community we’re grateful for and the best job that we can’t believe we still get to do."

Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition comes entirely remastered by Ted Jensen (Pantera, Deftones, Gojira) and features all new artwork in a 16-page booklet, a brand-new instrumental medley plus four re-recorded versions of fan-favorites such as “Only For The Weak” and “Pinball Map”. Re-recorded songs were produced by Howard Benson and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge. The record will be released digitally as well as on CD Digipak and a 2xLP colored vinyl packaged in a deluxe trifold that includes an oversized booklet, 11 remastered tracks on a 12” record and 5 bonus tracks on a 10” record in a printed sleeve.

Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition tracklisting:

"Bullet Ride"

"Pinball Map"

"Only For The Weak"

"...As The Future Repeats Today"

"Square Nothing"

"Clayman"

"Satellites And Astronauts"

"Brush The Dust Away"

"Swim"

"Suburban Me"

"Another Day In Quicksand"

"Themes And Variations In D-Minor" (instrumental)

"Only For The Weak" (Re-recorded)

"Bullet Ride" (Re-recorded)

"Pinball Map" (Re-recorded)

"Clayman" (Re-recorded)

"Clayman" (Re-Recorded) lyric video:

