IN FLAMES Release Music Video For Re-Recorded Version Of "Only For The Week"; Clayman (20th Anniversary Edition) Out Now

This year, metal fans and “Jesterheads'' around the world are celebrating Swedish metal powerhouse In Flames’ groundbreaking 2000 record, Clayman. The two-decade milestone is commemorated with the release of Clayman (20th Anniversary Edition), which has been completely remastered and includes four re-recorded tracks and a new instrumental, all available today from Nuclear Blast.

Commenting on the milestone, vocalist Anders Fridén says: "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, 20 years of Clayman wouldn’t be possible or as meaningful without the support of Jesterheads through out our career. We hope you enjoy the work we put into this re-release to commemorate how badass this experience with you has been. Thank you."

Over the past months, In Flames has rolled out a series of videos exploring the origins, influences and impact the record has had on the metal scene, diving deep into one of the decade’s most enshrined heavy albums. They’ve also revealed a handful of newly re-recorded songs from the record, including the track “Only For The Weak,” accompanied by a new video for the song which takes you through the evolution of In Flames' career via live shows since the song's initial release.

Also revealed today is a limited cassette exclusive to Anders Fridén's merch company, Clayman Limited. The cassette is comprised of the 5 "Clayman 2020" bonus tracks and custom artwork by Clayman Ltd artist Mark Kowalchuk making it a one-of-a-kind collector's piece. Limited to 250 copies worldwide.

Pre-order here.

Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition comes entirely remastered by Ted Jensen (Pantera, Deftones, Gojira) and features all new artwork in a 16-page booklet, a brand-new instrumental medley plus four re-recorded versions of fan-favorites such as “Only For The Weak” and “Pinball Map”. Re-recorded songs were produced by Howard Benson and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge. The record will be released digitally as well as on CD Digipak and a 2xLP colored vinyl packaged in a deluxe trifold that includes an oversized booklet, 11 remastered tracks on a 12” record and 5 bonus tracks on a 10” record in a printed sleeve.

Order here.

Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition tracklisting:

"Bullet Ride"

"Pinball Map"

"Only For The Weak"

"...As The Future Repeats Today"

"Square Nothing"

"Clayman"

"Satellites And Astronauts"

"Brush The Dust Away"

"Swim"

"Suburban Me"

"Another Day In Quicksand"

"Themes And Variations In D-Minor" (instrumental)

"Only For The Weak" (Re-recorded)

"Bullet Ride" (Re-recorded)

"Pinball Map" (Re-recorded)

"Clayman" (Re-recorded)

"Pinball Map" (Re-Recorded) animated video:

"Bullet Ride" (Re-Recorded) lyric video:

"Clayman" (Re-Recorded) lyric video:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)