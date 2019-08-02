IN FLAMES Release Official Lyric Video For "Voices"

Sweden's In Flames have released a lyric video for "Voices", the opening track of the band's new album, I, The Mask, out now via Eleven Seven Music in North America, and on Nuclear Blast throughout the rest of the world. Watch the clip below:

Tracklisting:

"Voices"

"I, The Mask"

"Call My Name"

"I Am Above"

"Follow Me"

"(This Is Our) House"

"We Will Remember"

"In This Life"

"Burn"

"Deep Inside"

"All The Pain"

"Stay With Me"

"Voices" lyric video:

"Call My Name" video:

"Burn" lyric video:

"I, The Mask" lyric video:

"(This Is Our) House" lyric video:

"I Am Above" video: