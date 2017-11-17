IN FLAMES Release Surprise Covers EP; Lyric Video Posted For Cover Of DEPECHE MODE's "It's No Good"

Gothenburg-based metal heavyweights In Flames surprise fans with a four-track covers EP, Down, Wicked & No Good, out today on streaming platforms worldwide. A lyric video for their cover of Depeche Mode’s 1997 hit single “It’s No Good” can be seen below.

The panoptic covers collection also includes In Flames versions of Alice In Chains’ “Down In A Hole,” Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” and a live bonus version of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt”. It sees the Swedish quintet expanding beyond metal to incorporate the group’s varied musical taste and expansive sonic range.

“We’ve been fans of Depeche Mode since we were as young as 10. Getting to do our rendition of ‘It’s No Good’ showed us a different side of the song – it brought new meanings to us. We relate to the lyrics and power of the song so heavily that it almost feels as if we could have written it ourselves. They’re a band that we’ve always looked up to. Growing up, you either listened to pop, synths or rock and even though we are a metal band, Depeche Mode inspired a lot of the electronic elements we use in our music today.”





Earlier this week, In Flames kicked off a 25 date co-headline arena tour with American heavyweights Five Finger Death Punch and special guests Of Mice & Men in Helsinki. Watch an exclusive clip from the show below:

Tickets for the package are flying out the door. With many dates including Paris, Stockholm, Oslo and Prague already sold out and several others major cities approaching sell out quickly, the tour has become this Autumn’s hottest European arena rock show ticket. Secure your tickets now and head over to .inflames.com for more info and various VIP options.