IN FLAMES Set To Launch Signature Gin; Video Teaser
June 26, 2017, 43 minutes ago
Sweden's In Flames are poised to unleash their very own handrafted line of distilled gin. Spiced with natural flavors, In Flames - The No. 13 Signature Craft Gin - will be available June 27th. The following teaser video has just surfaced with the tag line, tune in tomorrow for more info...
In live news, In Flames have announced that they’ll be touring across the UK and Europe this November / December with Five Finger Death Punch and special guests Of Mice & Men.
Tour dates:
November
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium
17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Sportshalle
22 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome
24 - Oberhausen, Germany - KP Arena
26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin **
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion **
29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
30 - Padova, Italy - Geox Theatre **
December
2 - Stuttgart, Germany - HMH Schleyerhalle
4 - Paris, France - Olympia **
5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal **
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle **
14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto*
15 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live **
17 - Birmingham, UK - BCA **
18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro **
20 - Leeds, UK - 2Leeds Arena **
21 - London, UK - Wembley Arena **
** With Of Mice & Men