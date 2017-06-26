IN FLAMES Set To Launch Signature Gin; Video Teaser

Sweden's In Flames are poised to unleash their very own handrafted line of distilled gin. Spiced with natural flavors, In Flames - The No. 13 Signature Craft Gin - will be available June 27th. The following teaser video has just surfaced with the tag line, tune in tomorrow for more info...

In live news, In Flames have announced that they’ll be touring across the UK and Europe this November / December with Five Finger Death Punch and special guests Of Mice & Men.

Tour dates:

November

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Sportshalle

22 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

24 - Oberhausen, Germany - KP Arena

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin **

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion **

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Padova, Italy - Geox Theatre **

December

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - HMH Schleyerhalle

4 - Paris, France - Olympia **

5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal **

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle **

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto*

15 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live **

17 - Birmingham, UK - BCA **

18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro **

20 - Leeds, UK - 2Leeds Arena **

21 - London, UK - Wembley Arena **

** With Of Mice & Men