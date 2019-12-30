IN FLAMES - "The Artwork Is Very Important"; Video Interview

December 30, 2019, an hour ago

news in flames heavy metal

IN FLAMES - "The Artwork Is Very Important"; Video Interview

In Flames vocalist Anders Friden and guitarist Bjorn Gelotte were recently interviewed by Rockabilia. During the chat, which can be seen in the video below, the pair discuss art, bootleg band merch, holiday traditions, and the horror film Midsommar. 

In Flames will resume touring in support of their 2019 album I, The Mask in March 2020. Confirmed dates are as listed:

March
9 - Adrenaline Stadium -Moscow, Russia
10 - A2 Green Concert -St. Petersburg, Russia
15 - The Power Station - Auckland, New Zealand
18 - HQ Complex - Adelaide, Australia
20 - Download - Melbourne, Australia
21 - Download - Sydney, Australia
23 - The Triffid - Brisbane, Australia

In Flames have released a lyric video for "We Will Remember", a track from I, The Mask. Watch the clip below:



Featured Audio

SEPULTURA – “Isolation” (Nuclear Blast)

SEPULTURA – “Isolation” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews