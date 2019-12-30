IN FLAMES - "The Artwork Is Very Important"; Video Interview

In Flames vocalist Anders Friden and guitarist Bjorn Gelotte were recently interviewed by Rockabilia. During the chat, which can be seen in the video below, the pair discuss art, bootleg band merch, holiday traditions, and the horror film Midsommar.

In Flames will resume touring in support of their 2019 album I, The Mask in March 2020. Confirmed dates are as listed:

March

9 - Adrenaline Stadium -Moscow, Russia

10 - A2 Green Concert -St. Petersburg, Russia

15 - The Power Station - Auckland, New Zealand

18 - HQ Complex - Adelaide, Australia

20 - Download - Melbourne, Australia

21 - Download - Sydney, Australia

23 - The Triffid - Brisbane, Australia

In Flames have released a lyric video for "We Will Remember", a track from I, The Mask. Watch the clip below: