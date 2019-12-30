IN FLAMES - "The Artwork Is Very Important"; Video Interview
December 30, 2019, an hour ago
In Flames vocalist Anders Friden and guitarist Bjorn Gelotte were recently interviewed by Rockabilia. During the chat, which can be seen in the video below, the pair discuss art, bootleg band merch, holiday traditions, and the horror film Midsommar.
In Flames will resume touring in support of their 2019 album I, The Mask in March 2020. Confirmed dates are as listed:
March
9 - Adrenaline Stadium -Moscow, Russia
10 - A2 Green Concert -St. Petersburg, Russia
15 - The Power Station - Auckland, New Zealand
18 - HQ Complex - Adelaide, Australia
20 - Download - Melbourne, Australia
21 - Download - Sydney, Australia
23 - The Triffid - Brisbane, Australia
In Flames have released a lyric video for "We Will Remember", a track from I, The Mask. Watch the clip below: