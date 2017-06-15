IN FLAMES - “The End” Drum-Cam Video From Munich Streaming
June 15, 2017, an hour ago
In the new video below from Grasser Production, In Flames drummer Joe Rickard performs the band's song “The End” on March 26th at Freiheizhalle in Munich, Germany.
In Flames have announced that they’ll be touring across the UK and Europe this November/December with Five Finger Death Punch and special guests Of Mice & Men. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday (June 16th) at 10 AM at inflames.com.
Tour dates:
November
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium
17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Sportshalle
22 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome
24 - Oberhausen, Germany - KP Arena
26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin **
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion **
29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
30 - Padova, Italy - Geox Theatre **
December
2 - Stuttgart, Germany - HMH Schleyerhalle
4 - Paris, France - Olympia **
5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal **
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle **
14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto*
15 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live **
17 - Birmingham, UK - BCA **
18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro **
20 - Leeds, UK - 2Leeds Arena **
21 - London, UK - Wembley Arena **
** With Of Mice & Men