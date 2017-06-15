IN FLAMES - “The End” Drum-Cam Video From Munich Streaming

In the new video below from Grasser Production, In Flames drummer Joe Rickard performs the band's song “The End” on March 26th at Freiheizhalle in Munich, Germany.

In Flames have announced that they’ll be touring across the UK and Europe this November/December with Five Finger Death Punch and special guests Of Mice & Men. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday (June 16th) at 10 AM at inflames.com.

Tour dates:

November

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Sportshalle

22 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

24 - Oberhausen, Germany - KP Arena

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin **

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion **

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Padova, Italy - Geox Theatre **

December

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - HMH Schleyerhalle

4 - Paris, France - Olympia **

5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal **

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle **

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto*

15 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live **

17 - Birmingham, UK - BCA **

18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro **

20 - Leeds, UK - 2Leeds Arena **

21 - London, UK - Wembley Arena **

** With Of Mice & Men