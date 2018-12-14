IN FLAMES To Release I, The Mask Album In March; Two New Songs Streaming

Swedish heavy music giants, In Flames, will release their new album, I, The Mask, on March 1st via Eleven Seven Music. The band have released two tracks from the album. Watch a lyric video for "This Is Our) House", and a music video for "I Am Above" (directed by Patric Ullaeus of Revolver Film Company), below.

Further album details and pre-order info is coming soon.

Tracklisting:

"Voices"

"I, The Mask"

"Call My Name"

"I Am Above"

"Follow Me"

"(This Is Our) House"

"We Will Remember"

"In This Life"

"Burn"

"Deep Inside"

"All the Pain"

"Stay with Me"

"(This Is Our) House" lyric video:

"I Am Above" video: