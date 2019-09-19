IN MOURNING Release Lyric Video For New Single "Yields Of Sand"

Sweden's melodic, progressive death/doom metal masters, In Mourning, will release a new studio album, Garden Of Storms, on October 4 worldwide via Agonia Records. A lyric video for the song "Yields Of Sand", created by Vinterblot, can be found below.

The band commented on the new album: "We made a new album! It's called Garden of Storms and it is the final piece in a trilogy which started with The Weight Of Oceans. We've headed back... and forward, at the same time. We're back recording with Jonas Kjellgren who made the sound of our earlier albums, yet we have a lot of things that are new with this album. The band constellation is new with Sebastian and Jocke, we've worked in ways we've never done before, new vibes and new songs even if we planted the seeds to some of them a long time ago. In times where things kind of seem to scatter and change a lot around us, this still feels like our most solid, honest and complete album to date."

Hailed by many as the heir to Opeth's melodeath throne, In Mourning was formed in the Swedish woods in the year 2000. Since then, the band has evolved, striving to refine its sound to what it is today. Musically, the group blends a broad spectrum of influences into a foundation of melodic death metal. Thrusting from doomy metal-riffs, blasting drumbeats and deep growling vocals, to calm breezes of clean flowing melodies and harmonies.

In Mourning's last album, Afterglow, was released to critical acclaim in 2016. In 2018, the band's lineup went through a change; drummer Daniel Liljekvist (ex-Katatonia) was replaced by Joakim Strandberg Nilsson (Faithful Darkness, Nonexist) and bassist Sebastian Svalland (Letters From The Colony) filled in for Pierre Stam (ex-October Tide). Together with founding member, guitarist and vocalist Tobias Netzell, as well as guitarists Björn Pettersson and Tim Nedergård, they recorded Garden Of Storms between March and May 2019 at two different, Swedish studios - Black Lounge (drums & bass) and Beckasinen (guitars, vocals and keyboards). Jonas Kjellgren took care of mixing and mastering.

Garden Of Storms features seven new tracks replete with artwork from Kristian Wåhlin (Bathory, At The Gates, King Diamond).

Formats:

- Jewelcase CD.

- BOX CD (inc. digipack, beer opener, patch and bag)

- Black LP

- Transparent purple LP

- Transparent splatter LP

- Black, gray and white T-shirts

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"Black Storm"

"Yields Of Sand"

"Hierophant"

"Magenta Ritual"

"Huntress Moon"

"Tribunal Of Suns"

"The Lost Outpost"

"Yields Of Sand" lyric video:

"Black Storm" video:

Lineup:

Tobias Netzell - guitars, vocals

Sebastian Svalland - bass

Björn Pettersson - guitars, vocals

Tim Nedergård - guitars

Joakim Strandberg Nilsson - drums

(Photo - Jonna Andersson)