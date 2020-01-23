IN OBLIVION Release 26-Minute One-Track EP - "Keeping True To Our Roots In Bleak Funeral Doom"

Black Lion Records welcomed Austin, Texas-based funeral doom group, In Oblivion, to their roster in 2019. Spawned in Austin around 2009, In Oblivion bring you home the southern atmospheric funeral doom metal deep from the abysmal depths of depression. They have unveiled their new mini- EP, Oblivion, presented as a long 26 minute track.

In Oblivion comment: "The manifestation of Oblivion is an exciting evolution for our band while keeping true to our roots in bleak funeral doom. The band has truly come into our own on a compositional level, and each member's contributions display a unique voice. We hope that Oblivion will be kept in listener rotation as we conjure our next monolith of sorrow."

Listen and buy digital available via Black Lion Records bandcamp:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://inoblivionblacklion.bandcamp.com/album/oblivion" href="http://inoblivionblacklion.bandcamp.com/album/oblivion">Oblivion by In Oblivion</a>

In Oblivion are:

Ciaran McCloskey - guitars/lead

Jake Holmes - bass

Justin Buller - guitars, vocals, keys

Ryoko Minowa - keyboards

Follow In Oblivion via Facebook here.