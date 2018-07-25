IN THE COMPANY OF SERPENTS Confirm Short Run Of Live Dates Surrounding Scorched Tundra Fest Performance

Denver doom practitioners In The Company Of Serpents will return to the stage late this summer on a short run of live dates surrounding their performance at this year's edition of Scorched Tundra Fest in Chicago, Illinois. Set to commence on August 30th, the mini journey includes shows in Omaha, Minneapolis, and Des Moines. See all confirmed dates below.

Comments vocalist/guitarist Grant Netzorg, "We're looking forward to getting back on the road for this short run, and are elated to be sharing the stage with titans like Sumac at Scorched Tundra, and our friends in Aseethe and Former Worlds on the surrounding dates. We'll be performing some new material which is forming the core of the record we're currently writing, and are excited to see how people respond to what we've conjured."

Dates:

August

30 - Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE (with Dopecorpse, Rift)

31 - Hexagon Bar - Minneapolis, MN (with Former Worlds)

September

1 - Scorched Tundra Fest 2018 @ The Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL (with Monolord, Sumac, Lair Of The Minotaur, Yakuza, Telekinetic Yeti, Couch Slut)

2 - Vaudeville Mews - Des Moines, IA (with Aseethe, Traffic Death)

In The Company Of Serpents continue to tour in support of their stunning Ain-Soph Aur full-length self-released earlier this year. The six-track offering takes its name from the three veils of negative existence which precede the manifestation of the material universe in the philosophy of Hermetic Qabalah, a Western esoteric tradition involving mysticism and the occult. The phrase translates to "Limitless Light", and is emblematic of the Qabalistic concepts which are central to the record. Ain-Soph Aur was captured at Flatline Audio in Denver by Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Khemmis, Cephalic Carnage).

Stream Ain-Soph Aur at the In The Company Of Serpents Bandcamp page here.