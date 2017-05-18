IN THE PRESENCE OF WOLVES Detail Live Gear Rig In New Video

Experimental prog-rock/metal group In The Presence Of Wolves recently announced the upcoming release of their new EP, Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage, a conceptual offering about the five stages of grief hitting digital retailers on June 30th. Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp.

ITPOW plans to release a bevy of material and sneak peeks leading up to the release of the EP. Today, the band keeps things rolling with the reveal of a new live gear rig overview, courtesy of Gear Gods. Watched the official "Rigged" video below:

In The Presence Of Wolves are undoubtedly a band to watch in 2017. Tight live and recorded performances plus mind-boggling technical precision describe only the tip of the iceberg.

With the release of their previous album, Thalassas, ITPOW began turning heads far beyond their stomping grounds of Philadelphia and southern New Jersey. Their addictive blend of classic progressive rock, modern prog-metal, experimental, post-hardcore and jazz rock influences leaves the listener wanting more, and Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage quenches that thirst.

The new EP - musically influenced by the likes of Rush, Coheed and Cambria, Queen, The Mars Volta and Between The Buried And Me - pushes beyond the limits of these predecessors, creating a fresh auditory offering you have to hear for yourself.

For a sample, listen to ITPOW's recently released single, "The One Who Fell To Earth", below.

Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage is a two-in-one part EP in an eventual multi-release story that explores ITPOW's personal confrontations with mental illness, emotional struggle and the five stages of grief. The EP tells the story of twin brothers, one with paranoid schizophrenia and one without. The sane brother deals with the first two stages of grief as he investigates the reasons behind his twin taking his own life.

At the helm on Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage was producer Kevin Antreassian of Backroom Studios, otherwise recognized as guitarist for kings of metallic chaos, Dillinger Escape Plan. The album was mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music.

Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage tracklisting:

“As We Speak Pt. 1”

“The One Who Fell To Earth”

“White Noise”

“The Ape And The Cage”

“M.U.A. (Manipulation Under Anesthesia)”

"The One Who Fell To Earth”:

In The Presence Of Wolves plan to tour after releasing Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage, with dates set to be scheduled soon. Stay tuned for more news, new tracks and videos coming soon from In The Presence Of Wolves in anticipation of their upcoming EP release.