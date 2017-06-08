IN THE PRESENCE OF WOLVES Release “The One Who Fell To Earth” Guitar Playthrough Video

Experimental prog-rock/metal group, In The Presence Of Wolves, will release of their new EP, Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage, on June 30th. The EP is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp.

Today, the band gives fans an up-close look at the guitar techniques behind their single "The One Who Fell to Earth" via a brand new guitar playthrough video, featuring lead guitarist Chris Capitanio. Watch the video below:

In The Presence Of Wolves are undoubtedly a band to watch in 2017. Tight live and recorded performances plus mind-boggling technical precision describe only the tip of the iceberg.

With the release of their previous album, Thalassas, ITPOW began turning heads far beyond their stomping grounds of Philadelphia and southern New Jersey. Their addictive blend of classic progressive rock, modern prog-metal, experimental, post-hardcore and jazz rock influences leaves the listener wanting more, and Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage quenches that thirst.

The new EP - musically influenced by the likes of Rush, Coheed and Cambria, Queen, The Mars Volta and Between The Buried And Me - pushes beyond the limits of these predecessors, creating a fresh auditory offering you have to hear for yourself.

Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage is a two-in-one part EP in an eventual multi-release story that explores ITPOW's personal confrontations with mental illness, emotional struggle and the five stages of grief. The EP tells the story of twin brothers, one with paranoid schizophrenia and one without. The sane brother deals with the first two stages of grief as he investigates the reasons behind his twin taking his own life.

At the helm on Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage was producer Kevin Antreassian of Backroom Studios, otherwise recognized as guitarist for kings of metallic chaos, Dillinger Escape Plan. The album was mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music.

Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape And The Cage tracklisting:

“As We Speak Pt. 1”

“The One Who Fell To Earth”

“White Noise”

“The Ape And The Cage”

“M.U.A. (Manipulation Under Anesthesia)”

