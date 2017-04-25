IN THIS MOMENT Announce Summer Tour Plans

In This Moment are currently criss-crossing North America on a mostly sold-out tour with Motionless In White and Avatar, bringing their one-of-kind, burlesque-like show and visually captivating theatrics to thrilled fans and holding their rapt attention from start to finish.

The band has revealed its summer tour plans, confirming that it will continue to tour with Motionless in White, along with Vimic and Little Miss Nasty, in June, through July and into August. Starset will appear on a handful of dates. Additionally, In This Moment will support Avenged Sevenfold on June 19th and Papa Roach on June 23rd.

All confirmed dates are below, with additional dates to be announced shortly. Further exciting In This Moment news will be revealed in due time.

June

19 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino *

20 - Peoria, IL - Limelight %

21 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall #

23 - El Paso, TX - Streetfest &

24 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Pavilion #

25 - Abilene, TX - Abilene Civic Center #

27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom %

28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

July

1 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

2 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

3 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall %

5 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

7 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Park Convention Hall

11 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre

12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheater

14 - Mansfield, OH - Ink in the Clink

15 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres Farm ^

19 - Little Rock, AR - Metroplex %

21 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

23 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda Center

25 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

26 - Des Moines, IA - 7 Flags Event Center

28 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

29 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Auditorium

30 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Auditorium

August

1 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

3 - Billings, MT - Shrine Auditorium

4 - Sturgis, SD - Ironhorse Saloon

5 - Lincoln, NE - Centennial Mall & M Street



* Supporting Avenged Sevenfold

# Starset Direct Support, No MIW

& Supporting Papa Roach

% With Vimic, LMN

^ No Vimic, No LMN

$ No Vimic