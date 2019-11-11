IN THIS MOMENT Announce The In-Between Tour With BLACK VEIL BRIDES; Support From DED And RAVEN BLACK

In This Moment have announced a spring 2020 tour with Black Veil Brides. dubbed The In-Between Tour, the trek will feature support from DED and Raven Black.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 15 at 10 AM, local time. Tour dates are listed below.

March

24 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

27 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces

28 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

30 - Richmond, VA - The National

31 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

April

1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

3 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

9 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

13 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN -The Clyde Theatre

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)

21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

23- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion

25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

29 - Los Angeles, CA -The Novo

May

1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

8 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre

10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

13 - Calgary, AL - MacEwan Hall

15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

16 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre