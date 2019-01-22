IN THIS MOMENT Announce Tour Dates With SEVENDUST, LIGHT THE TORCH, HYDE
January 22, 2019, 25 minutes ago
"We are so excited to be heading out on the road this summer with Sevendust, Light The Torch, and Hyde," states a message from In This Moment.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 25th at 10 AM, local time. More info at inthismomentofficial.com.
Dates:
May
3 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville
5 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle (no Hyde)
7 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theater
9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Celluar Center (with Halestorm; no Sevendust)
11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave (no Light The Torch, Hyde)
13 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
17 - Columbus, OH - Mapfre Stadium (Sonic Temple)
19 - Bridgeview, IL - Chicago Open Air
21 - Mankato, MN - Verizon Grand Hall
22 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
24 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre
(Photo - Jeremy Saffar)