IN THIS MOMENT Announce Tour Dates With SEVENDUST, LIGHT THE TORCH, HYDE

January 22, 2019, 25 minutes ago

news hard rock heavy metal in this moment sevendust light the torch hyde

IN THIS MOMENT Announce Tour Dates With SEVENDUST, LIGHT THE TORCH, HYDE

"We are so excited to be heading out on the road this summer with Sevendust, Light The Torch, and Hyde," states a message from In This Moment.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 25th at 10 AM, local time. More info at inthismomentofficial.com.

Dates:

May
3 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville
5 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle (no Hyde)
7 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theater
9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Celluar Center (with Halestorm; no Sevendust)
11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave (no Light The Torch, Hyde)
13 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
17 - Columbus, OH - Mapfre Stadium (Sonic Temple)
19 - Bridgeview, IL - Chicago Open Air
21 - Mankato, MN - Verizon Grand Hall
22 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
24 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre

(Photo - Jeremy Saffar)



Featured Audio

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Featured Video

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

Latest Reviews