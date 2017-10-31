IN THIS MOMENT Debut “Roots” Music Video

In This Moment have dropped the hyperkinetic video for the crackling-with-electricity track "Roots”, from their sixth album Ritual. Watch below:

In This Moment are currently in the middle of the second leg of their wildly successfully Half God, Half Devil headline tour, with support from Of Mice & Men and opening act Avatar. Tour plans for 2018 will be announced soon.

Tour dates:

October
31 - The Moore - Seattle, WA

November
1 - The Toyota Ice Arena - Kennewick, WA
8 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD
10 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

January
21 - Shiprocked - Orlando, FL @

@ - festival dat

