IN THIS MOMENT Debut “Roots” Music Video
October 31, 2017, an hour ago
In This Moment have dropped the hyperkinetic video for the crackling-with-electricity track "Roots”, from their sixth album Ritual. Watch below:
In This Moment are currently in the middle of the second leg of their wildly successfully Half God, Half Devil headline tour, with support from Of Mice & Men and opening act Avatar. Tour plans for 2018 will be announced soon.
Tour dates:
October
31 - The Moore - Seattle, WA
November
1 - The Toyota Ice Arena - Kennewick, WA
8 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD
10 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI
January
21 - Shiprocked - Orlando, FL @
January