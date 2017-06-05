IN THIS MOMENT Launch New Trailer Video For Upcoming Rituals Album

In This Moment have released a new video trailer for their forthcoming sixth album Ritual, out everywhere on Friday, July 21st. Watch below:

The band’s sixth studio album will be released by Atlantic Records in partnership with Roadrunner Records and is available for pre-order now.

All pre-orders will be joined by an instant grat download of the album's first single, "Oh Lord”, with additional instant grat downloads becoming available in the weeks leading up to the album's release. Exclusive pre-order bundles, which include custom In This Moment branded rosary beads, are available now at the band's webstore.

Produced by longtime collaborator - and multiple Grammy Award nominee - Kevin Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Ozzy Osbourne), Ritual sees In This Moment pushing their inimitably dark sound forward with a provocative sense of pervading doom and metallic blues power.

Highlights include a dramatic reimagination of Phil Collins' classic "In The Air Tonight" as well as "Black Wedding," a walk down the aisle of musical madness that sees lead singer Maria Brink sharing the mic with legendary Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

"It's like we're going into the next realm," says Brink. "I had a conviction of feeling empowered in my life and with myself. I always write from a personal place, and I needed to share that sense of strength. I've never been afraid to hold back. Sometimes, I can be very suggestive. However, I wanted to show our fans that this is the most powerful side of myself and it's without overt sexuality. It's that deeper serious fire inside of my heart."

"When fans hear this, I want them to feel the music, whether they take away sadness, anger, or happiness," adds lead guitarist Chris Howorth. "As a kid, I remember listening to records and putting them on repeat over and over again. I'd love for the world to listen and absorb this as a piece of work."

In This Moment will herald Ritual on a major North American tour, beginning June 20th at Peoria, IL's Limelight and featuring support by such like-minded bands as Motionless In White, Vimic, Little Miss Nasty, and Starset. Dates are listed below

As if that weren't enough, In This Moment are also set for two exciting support dates, joining Avenged Sevenfold on June 19th at Mt. Pleasant, MI's Soaring Eagle Casino and Papa Roach on June 23rd at El Paso, TX's Streetfest.

Ritual tracklisting:

“Salvation”

“Oh Lord”

“Black Wedding” (feat. Rob Halford)

“In The Air Tonight”

“Joan Of Arc”

“River Of Fire”

“Witching Hour”

“Twin Flames”

“Half God Half Devil”

“No Me Importa”

“Roots”

“Lay Your Gun Down”

“Oh Lord” video:

"Oh Lord” live video:

Tour dates:

June

19 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino *

20 - Peoria, IL - Limelight %

21 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall #

23 - El Paso, TX - Streetfest &

24 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Pavilion #

25 - Abilene, TX - Abilene Civic Center #

27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom %

28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

July

1 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

2 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

3 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall %

5 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

7 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Park Convention Hall

11 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre

12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheater

14 - Mansfield, OH - Ink in the Clink

15 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres Farm ^

19 - Little Rock, AR - Metroplex %

21 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

23 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda Center

25 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

26 - Des Moines, IA - 7 Flags Event Center

28 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

29 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Auditorium

30 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Auditorium

August

1 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

3 - Billings, MT - Shrine Auditorium

4 - Sturgis, SD - Ironhorse Saloon

5 - Lincoln, NE - Centennial Mall & M Street

* Supporting Avenged Sevenfold

# Starset Direct Support, No MIW

& Supporting Papa Roach

% With Vimic, LMN

^ No Vimic, No LMN

$ No Vimic