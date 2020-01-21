IN THIS MOMENT Post Teaser For "The In-Between" Video

On January 22nd, In This Moment are due to release a video for their new single, "The In-Between". The band has posted a teaser, which can be viewed below.

In This Moment have announced a spring 2020 tour with Black Veil Brides. Dubbed The In-Between Tour, the trek will feature support from DED and Raven Black.

March

24 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

27 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces

28 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

30 - Richmond, VA - The National

31 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

April

1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

3 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

9 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

13 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN -The Clyde Theatre

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)

21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

23- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion

25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

29 - Los Angeles, CA -The Novo

May

1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

8 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre

10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

13 - Calgary, AL - MacEwan Hall

15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

16 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre