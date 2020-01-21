IN THIS MOMENT Post Teaser For "The In-Between" Video
January 21, 2020, an hour ago
On January 22nd, In This Moment are due to release a video for their new single, "The In-Between". The band has posted a teaser, which can be viewed below.
In This Moment have announced a spring 2020 tour with Black Veil Brides. Dubbed The In-Between Tour, the trek will feature support from DED and Raven Black.
March
24 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues
26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
27 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces
28 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center
30 - Richmond, VA - The National
31 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
April
1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
3 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre
4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
9 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore
11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
13 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
14 - Ft. Wayne, IN -The Clyde Theatre
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)
21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre
23- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion
25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
29 - Los Angeles, CA -The Novo
May
1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort
3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center
7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
8 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre
10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
13 - Calgary, AL - MacEwan Hall
15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena
16 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre