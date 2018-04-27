IN THIS MOMENT Release "Black Wedding" Music Video Featuring JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD

April 27, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal in this moment rob halford judas priest

It's a nice night for a black wedding. In This Moment have debuted the video for their new single "Black Wedding", featuring Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. The clip was co-directed by frontwoman Maria Brink and Robert John Kley and features a gloriously wicked and thoroughly dark take on the traditional matrimonial ceremony.

In This Moment and Halestorm will co-headline a milestone North American tour showcasing all female-fronted hard rock outfits. The dates begin April 30th at Houston, TX's White Oak Lawn and then travels through mid-May. Support throughout the trek comes from special guests New Years Day and Stitched Up Heart.

Tour dates:

April
27 - Jacksonville, FL - Rockville 2018*
28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Fort Rock*
30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Lawn

May
1 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre
3 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium
4 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion @ Riverbend Music Center
5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
8 - Indianapolis, IN - FBI Lawn @ White River State Park
10 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
11- Boston, MA - Tsongas Center @ UMass Lowell
12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Summer Stage
14 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena
15 - Grand Rapids, MI -Deltaplex

* festival appearance

Halestorm and In This Moment will join forces again for a string of summer dates with special guest New Years Day. Tickets are on sale now. Check out the dates below:

July
27 - Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
29 - Toledo, OH - Centennial Terrace and Quarry
31 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center

August
2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
3 - Albany, NY - Albany Cap Center
4 - Portland, ME
6 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark
7 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE
10 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove
14 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company
16 - Spokane, WA - Star Theater at Spokane Arena
17 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
18 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
20 - Medford, OR - BiMart Amphitheater At The Expo, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Oregon
21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
24 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

For ticket information and VIP packages go to this location.

