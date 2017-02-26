IN THIS MOMENT Release Live Video From Tokyo
February 26, 2017, an hour ago
On September 17th 2016, In This Moment played Tokyo, Japan. The band has uploaded live footage of the songs "Black Widow", "Blood", and "Sick Like Me" from that evening's set.
In This Moment be hitting the road with Motionless In White, Avatar, and Gemini Syndrome as support this April and May.
Tour dates:
April
7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
8 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot Entertainment Complex
9 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Nightclub 16+
11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium and Underground
12 - Kansas City, MI - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room
15 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE
16 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
19 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre
21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre
23 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
May
2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham
3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium