IN THIS MOMENT Release Live Video From Tokyo

On September 17th 2016, In This Moment played Tokyo, Japan. The band has uploaded live footage of the songs "Black Widow", "Blood", and "Sick Like Me" from that evening's set.

In This Moment be hitting the road with Motionless In White, Avatar, and Gemini Syndrome as support this April and May.

Tour dates:

April

7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

8 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot Entertainment Complex

9 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Nightclub 16+

11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium and Underground

12 - Kansas City, MI - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

15 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE

16 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

19 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre

21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

23 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May

2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium