IN THIS MOMENT Release Official Live Video For "Roots"
April 3, 2018, 25 minutes ago
In This Moment have released an official live video for “Roots”, a track from the band's Ritual album, available now. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.
In This Moment and Halestorm will co-headline a milestone North American tour showcasing all female-fronted hard rock outfits. The dates begin April 30th at Houston, TX's White Oak Lawn and then travels through mid-May. See itinerary below.
Support throughout the trek comes from special guests New Years Day and Stitched Up Heart. The tour will include stops at a number of upcoming festivals and state fairs, including Jacksonville, FL's Rockville 2018 (April 27th); Fort Lauderdale, FL's Fort Rock (April 28th); and Charlotte, NC's Carolina Rebellion (May 5th). For ticket information and VIP packages go to this location.
Tour dates:
April
27 - Jacksonville, FL - Rockville 2018*
28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Fort Rock*
30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Lawn
May
1 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre
3 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium
4 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion @ Riverbend Music Center
5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
8 - Indianapolis, IN - FBI Lawn @ White River State Park
10 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
11- Boston, MA - Tsongas Center @ UMass Lowell
12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Summer Stage
14 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena
15 - Grand Rapids, MI -Deltaplex
* festival appearance