IN THIS MOMENT Release Official Live Video For "Roots"

April 3, 2018, 25 minutes ago

news hard rock heavy metal in this moment

IN THIS MOMENT Release Official Live Video For "Roots"

In This Moment have released an official live video for “Roots”, a track from the band's Ritual album, available now. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

In This Moment and Halestorm will co-headline a milestone North American tour showcasing all female-fronted hard rock outfits. The dates begin April 30th at Houston, TX's White Oak Lawn and then travels through mid-May. See itinerary below.

Support throughout the trek comes from special guests New Years Day and Stitched Up Heart. The tour will include stops at a number of upcoming festivals and state fairs, including Jacksonville, FL's Rockville 2018 (April 27th); Fort Lauderdale, FL's Fort Rock (April 28th); and Charlotte, NC's Carolina Rebellion (May 5th). For ticket information and VIP packages go to this location.

Tour dates:

April
27 - Jacksonville, FL - Rockville 2018*
28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Fort Rock*
30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Lawn

May
1 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre
3 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium
4 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion @ Riverbend Music Center
5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
8 - Indianapolis, IN - FBI Lawn @ White River State Park
10 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
11- Boston, MA - Tsongas Center @ UMass Lowell
12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Summer Stage
14 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena
15 - Grand Rapids, MI -Deltaplex

* festival appearance

Featured Audio

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Mantra”

RICH DAVIS – “Mantra”

Latest Reviews