IN THIS MOMENT Release Official Live Video For "Roots"

In This Moment have released an official live video for “Roots”, a track from the band's Ritual album, available now. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

In This Moment and Halestorm will co-headline a milestone North American tour showcasing all female-fronted hard rock outfits. The dates begin April 30th at Houston, TX's White Oak Lawn and then travels through mid-May. See itinerary below.

Support throughout the trek comes from special guests New Years Day and Stitched Up Heart. The tour will include stops at a number of upcoming festivals and state fairs, including Jacksonville, FL's Rockville 2018 (April 27th); Fort Lauderdale, FL's Fort Rock (April 28th); and Charlotte, NC's Carolina Rebellion (May 5th). For ticket information and VIP packages go to this location.

Tour dates:

April

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Rockville 2018*

28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Fort Rock*

30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Lawn

May

1 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre

3 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

4 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion @ Riverbend Music Center

5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8 - Indianapolis, IN - FBI Lawn @ White River State Park

10 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

11- Boston, MA - Tsongas Center @ UMass Lowell

12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Summer Stage

14 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena

15 - Grand Rapids, MI -Deltaplex

* festival appearance