IN THIS MOMENT Release Teaser For "Black Wedding" Music Video Starring Father ROB HALFORD
April 25, 2018, an hour ago
In This Moment will soon release an official music video for the song "Black Wedding", featuring a guest appearance by Judas Priest singer Rob Halford. The track is featured on the band's Ritual album, released last July. Watch a teaser for the video below:In This Moment recently released an official live video for “Roots”, another track from Ritual. Get the album here, and watch the clip below.
In This Moment and Halestorm will co-headline a milestone North American tour showcasing all female-fronted hard rock outfits. The dates begin April 30th at Houston, TX's White Oak Lawn and then travels through mid-May. Support throughout the trek comes from special guests New Years Day and Stitched Up Heart.
Tour dates:
April
27 - Jacksonville, FL - Rockville 2018*
28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Fort Rock*
30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Lawn
May
1 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre
3 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium
4 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion @ Riverbend Music Center
5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion*
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
8 - Indianapolis, IN - FBI Lawn @ White River State Park
10 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
11- Boston, MA - Tsongas Center @ UMass Lowell
12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Summer Stage
14 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena
15 - Grand Rapids, MI -Deltaplex
* festival appearance
Halestorm and In This Moment will join forces again for a string of summer dates with special guest New Years Day. Tickets are on sale now. Check out the dates below:
July
27 - Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
29 - Toledo, OH - Centennial Terrace and Quarry
31 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center
August
2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
3 - Albany, NY - Albany Cap Center
4 - Portland, ME
6 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark
7 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE
10 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove
14 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company
16 - Spokane, WA - Star Theater at Spokane Arena
17 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
18 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
20 - Medford, OR - BiMart Amphitheater At The Expo, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Oregon
21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
24 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California
For ticket information and VIP packages go to this location.