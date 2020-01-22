IN THIS MOMENT Reveal Cover Art And Tracklist For New Album; "The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)" Single Streaming

In This Moment will release their new album, Mother, on March 27th via Atlantic. The first single, "The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)", can be heard below.

Mother was produced by Kevin Churko and features guest appearances by Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), and Joe Cotella (DED).

The tracklist is as follows:

"Fly Like An Eagle"

"The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)"

"Legacy"

"We Will Rock You" (feat. Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen)

"Mother"

"As Above, So Below"

"Born In Flames"

"God Is She"

"Holy Man"

"Hunting Grounds" (feat. Joe Cotella)

"Lay Me Down"

"Into Dust"

"The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)"