IN THIS MOMENT's MARIA BRINK And CHRIS HOWORTH Release New Song "The Calling" For DC Entertainment's Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition; Visualizer

Vocalist Maria Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth of In This Moment have recorded a brand new song, "The Calling", which coincides with Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition.

This deluxe hardcover collects issues #1-6 of the Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition monthly series and is written and drawn by the best-selling team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo. In Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition, Batman has uncovered an ancient and evil mystery, one that could destroy the very fabric of the DC Universe! A Dark Multiverse has been revealed, full of devastating threats and vile creatures that have been loosed upon the DCU, with only The World's Greatest Super-Heroes rising to the challenge of protecting all of reality!

Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition is currently available at comic book retailers and arrived in book stores and digitally on Tuesday, June 12th.

Click here to purchase "The Calling". View "The Calling" visualizer below.

"Being asked to be a part of this project is a dream come true," said Brink. "Ever since Chris and I started working together in In This Moment, we've fantasized about working on things like this. We are HUGE comic book/sci-fi/fantasy nerds and love everything about the DC universe. It was such an honor to work with Tyler Bates and Mike Elizondo and to be associated with something so iconic! We hope everyone enjoys the song as much as we do!"

In This Moment remain tireless road warriors who are constantly on tour and entertaining their diehard "Blood Legion" of fans all over the globe. Fresh off several months of headline dates, the band will return to the road for the second leg of a co-headline tour with Halestorm as part of an all female-fronted lineup. Special guests include New Years Day.

Tour dates:

July

27 - Independence, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

28 - Sylvania, OH - Centennial Terrace

31 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center

August

2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

3 - Albany, NY - Albany Capital Center

4 - Portland, ME - Maine State Pier

6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

7 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

10 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

11 - Iron Horse Saloon - Sturgis, SD*

14 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company

16 - Spokane, WA - Star Theater @ Spokane Arena

17 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field

18 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

20 - Meford, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater

21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

24 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

* - no Halestorm