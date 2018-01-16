IN THIS MOMENT Singer MARIA BRINK Featured In New Hot Minute Episode; Video
In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink is feature in a new episode of the Hot Topic series, Hot Minute. Watch below:
Upcoming In This Moment tour dates with New Years Day, P.O.D., and Ded are listed below.
January
16 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
17 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theater
19 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
20 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
27 - Cape Coral, FL - 93x WXNW Block Party
28 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
30 - Columbia, SC - Music Farm
31 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
February
2 - Columbus, OH - Express Live
3 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre
6 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre
7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
9 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
10 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
12 - London, ON - London Music Hall
13 - Montreal, QC - MTelus (feat. Stone Sour & The Dead Deads)
14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel (feat. Stone Sour & The Dead Deads)
17 - Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge
18 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace