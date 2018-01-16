IN THIS MOMENT Singer MARIA BRINK Featured In New Hot Minute Episode; Video

In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink is feature in a new episode of the Hot Topic series, Hot Minute. Watch below:

Upcoming In This Moment tour dates with New Years Day, P.O.D., and Ded are listed below.

January

16 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

17 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theater

19 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

20 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

27 - Cape Coral, FL - 93x WXNW Block Party

28 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

30 - Columbia, SC - Music Farm

31 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

February

2 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

3 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre

6 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

9 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

10 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

12 - London, ON - London Music Hall

13 - Montreal, QC - MTelus (feat. Stone Sour & The Dead Deads)

14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel (feat. Stone Sour & The Dead Deads)

17 - Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge

18 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace