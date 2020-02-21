IN THIS MOMENT Streaming New Song "Hunting Grounds" Feat. DED's JOE COTELA

In This Moment will release their new album, Mother, on March 27 via Atlantic. The song "Hunting Grounds", featuring Joe Cotela of DED, is available for streaming below:

Mother was produced by Kevin Churko and features guest appearances by Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), and the above mentioned Joe Cotella (DED). Pre-order here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Beginning" (interlude)

"Fly Like An Eagle"

"The Red Crusade" (interlude)

"The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)"

"Legacy"

"We Will Rock You" (feat. Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen)

"Mother"

"As Above, So Below"

"Born In Flames"

"God Is She"

"Holy Man"

"Hunting Grounds" (feat. Joe Cotella)

"Lay Me Down"

"Into Dust"

"The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)" video: