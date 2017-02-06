IN THOUSAND LAKES - “I Rise” Music Video Posted
February 6, 2017, 25 minutes ago
Veteran Spanish melodic death metallers, In Thousand Lakes, will release their second album, Age Of Decay, on February 20th via Xtreem Music. A video for the album track “I Rise” is available for streaming below.
Age Of Decay tracklisting:
“Death Train”
“Fall Into The Void”
“I Rise”
“True North”
“Age Of Decay”
“Hunter Of Souls”
“Blind Eyes”
“Ethereal”
“Vanished”
“Wolfzeit”
“4 Walls (Scars)”
“I Rise” video:
“Death Train”:
“True North” lyric video: