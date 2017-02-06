IN THOUSAND LAKES - “I Rise” Music Video Posted

February 6, 2017, 25 minutes ago

news heavy metal black death in thousand lakes

IN THOUSAND LAKES - “I Rise” Music Video Posted

Veteran Spanish melodic death metallers, In Thousand Lakes, will release their second album, Age Of Decay, on February 20th via Xtreem Music. A video for the album track “I Rise” is available for streaming below.

Age Of Decay tracklisting:

“Death Train”
“Fall Into The Void”
“I Rise”
“True North”
“Age Of Decay”
“Hunter Of Souls”
“Blind Eyes”
“Ethereal”
“Vanished”
“Wolfzeit”
“4 Walls (Scars)”

“I Rise” video:

“Death Train”:

“True North” lyric video:

Featured Audio

IRON REAGAN - "A Dying World" (Relapse)

IRON REAGAN - "A Dying World" (Relapse)

Featured Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

Latest Reviews