IN THOUSAND LAKES - “I Rise” Music Video Posted

Veteran Spanish melodic death metallers, In Thousand Lakes, will release their second album, Age Of Decay, on February 20th via Xtreem Music. A video for the album track “I Rise” is available for streaming below.

Age Of Decay tracklisting:

“Death Train”

“Fall Into The Void”

“I Rise”

“True North”

“Age Of Decay”

“Hunter Of Souls”

“Blind Eyes”

“Ethereal”

“Vanished”

“Wolfzeit”

“4 Walls (Scars)”

“I Rise” video:

“Death Train”:

“True North” lyric video: