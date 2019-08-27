IN THOUSAND LAKES Reveal “Murder Castle” Lyric Video
Spanish melodic death metal band, In Thousand Lakes, will release their new seven-song EP, entitled Evolution, through Xtreem Music on September 25th. A lyric video for "Murder Castle" is streaming below.
Evolution contains six new tracks and a cover version of "Breaking The Chains" by Dokken, for which they collaborated with guitarist by Pedro J. Monge (Vhaldemar) and vocalist Leire Tejada.
Tracklisting:
"Murder Castle"
"N.W.O."
"Into The Mirror"
"Black History"
"Proteus"
"Love And Death"
"Breaking The Chains" (Dokken cover)
"Murder Castle" lyric video:
"Into The Mirror":
For further details, visit In Thousand Lakes on Facebook.