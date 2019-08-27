IN THOUSAND LAKES Reveal “Murder Castle” Lyric Video

August 27, 2019, an hour ago

news in thousand lakes black death

IN THOUSAND LAKES Reveal “Murder Castle” Lyric Video

Spanish melodic death metal band, In Thousand Lakes, will release their new seven-song EP, entitled Evolution, through Xtreem Music on September 25th. A lyric video for "Murder Castle" is streaming below.

Evolution contains six new tracks and a cover version of "Breaking The Chains" by Dokken, for which they collaborated with guitarist by Pedro J. Monge (Vhaldemar) and vocalist Leire Tejada. 

Tracklisting:

"Murder Castle"
"N.W.O."
"Into The Mirror"
"Black History"
"Proteus"
"Love And Death"
"Breaking The Chains" (Dokken cover)

"Murder Castle" lyric video:

"Into The Mirror":

For further details, visit In Thousand Lakes on Facebook



Featured Audio

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

Featured Video

AFTERMATH Premieres "Temptation Overthrown"

AFTERMATH Premieres "Temptation Overthrown"

Latest Reviews