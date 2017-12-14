IN VAIN Post Video Teaser For Upcoming Currents Album

Norway's In Vain have released a video trailer for their upcoming album Currents, to be released on January 26, 2018 via Indie Recordings.

Currents will be released in two editions. The special edition will feature two bonus tracks and extended packaging; pre-orders can be placed here. Watch the new trailer below:

The band recently issued an animated lyric video for “Seekers Of The Truth”, the first single from Currents.

Guitarist Johnar Håland comments: “On Currents you will find a variety of epic, long and complex songs, and on the other side of the spectrum; short, catchy and more immediate tracks. ‘Seekers Of The Truth’ falls in the latter category. Costin did a great job of visualizing the lyrical content and we are very pleased with his creative work.”

The video was done by In Vain’s cover designer, Costin Chioreanu, who provides his thoughts on the creative process behind the video: “'Seekers Of The Truth' is by far not a random lyric video. Pushed by the message of the song, I wanted to add a new dimension to the whole presentation, which can be discovered in the message of the illustrations. For me, the lyrics of this song are talking about one of the vital issues of nowadays society, an issue which is felt just by a very few. Those are the seekers, who are still living out there, among this terrifying crowd of people who switched their reality with a common illusion, agreed and imposed by the system. So, with all these dramatic moments I tried to catch in my illustrations for this video, I hope I could make the message of the band more powerful, and I hope it will be reached by those who need it to go on."

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)