IN VAIN Premier Music Video For "Soul Adventurer" Featuring TRIVIUM Vocalist MATT HEAFY

Norway's In Vain have released a music video for the track "Soul Adventurer", featuring special guest Matt Heafy of Trivium. The track is featured on the band's upcoming album, Currents.

Video director TroIl Toftenes shares his thoughts on the creative process: “In Vain’s powerful anthem 'Soul Adventurer' takes the listener on a journey through inner spaces of abstract time and focused thought. Imagine an epic mental adventure confined by the strains of physical coma, a place of vast exploration while at the same time standing completely still. I pictured this paradoxical state of mind a deep dark place where gloomy shadows were constantly being bombarded with blindingly bright bursts of light, like flashes of intense neural activity jolting through a hibernating brain. Images of distant memories are flowing through and mixing up with present sensory input, creating a confusing yet coherent mesh of visual context. We wanted to showcase the striking performing presence of the band, so we placed them in the middle of this subconscious rollercoaster ride, creating all the visual effects on location and in camera, to further enhance the sensation of an altered reality and an abstract state of mind.”

Currents will be released on January 26th via Indie Recordings. Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Seekers Of The Truth"

"Soul Adventurer"

"Blood We Shed"

"En Forgangen Tid (Times Of Yore Pt. II)"

"Origin"

"As The Black Horde Storms"

"Standing On The Ground Of Mammoths"

"Seekers Of The Truth" lyric video:

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)