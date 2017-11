IN VAIN To Tour Europe With ORPHANED LAND

Kristiansand, Norway-based progressive/extreme metal band, In Vain, will join Orphaned Land as special guests on a series of selected dates in February/March, 2018. Also on the bill for the dates are Subterranean Masquerade and Aevum.

Tour dates:

February

24 - Willemeen - Arnhem, Holland

25 - Turock - Essen, Germany

26 - Underworld - London, UK

27 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

28 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France

March

2 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain

3 - Bovedo - Barcelona, Spain

4 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France