INANIMATE EXISTENCE Premiere "Desert" Video

California-based progressive / technical death metal trio Inanimate Existence recently announced their upcoming fifth full-length album, Clockwork. The album is set for release on May 10th via The Artisan Era. It is the follow up to the group's fourth album, Underneath A Melting Sky, which was released in 2017. Active since 2011, the band has yet to slow down in between regular extended touring on a near yearly basis.

Continuing the group's evolution found on 2017's Underneath A Melting Sky, Clockwork delves ever deeper into cerebral progressive death metal depths while buoyed by the group's established penchant for merciless full-throttle brutality and frenetic tech-death driven terrain. The stunning cover artwork for Clockwork was created by Justin Abraham (Equipoise, Oubliette, A Loathing Requiem) and the recording was handled by both the band itself and with usual collaborator Zack Ohren (Fallujah, Continuum, Alterbeast) who mixed and mastered Clockwork at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California.

Tracklisting:

"Clockwork"

"Voyager"

"Apophenia"

"Desert"

"Solitude"

"Diagnosis"

"Ocean"

"Liberation"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Catch Inanimate Existence live on the upcoming Clockwork North America tour with a rotating cast of support bands on various parts of the tour from May 10th to June 23rd. Dates and information here.