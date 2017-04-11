INANIMATE EXISTENCE Signs With The Artisan Era

California-based technical death metal unit Inanimate Existence have long since established themselves as one of the most gifted and ambitious bands in the genre. To date, the band has released three full-length albums, and continue to tour relentlessly as well. Today the band is happy to announce that they've signed with growing extreme metal label The Artisan Era. Currently, the group is hard at work crafting their fourth album which is planned for release this summer. In mid-June, Inanimate Existence will hit the road for a lengthy tour with fellow rising stars Reaping Asmodeia and Cyborg Octopus. Dates for The Unseen Self Tour follow below.

The band comments:

"We are very excited to be a part of The Artisan Era roster for the release of our upcoming album. This is by far our most focused material, and in our opinion, hands down our best album to date. We couldn’t ask for a better label to work with for this release. Keep an eye out for us on tour."

Dates with Reaping Asmodeia and Cyborg Octopus:

June

16 – Sacramento, CA – Starlite Lounge

17 – Bend, OR – 3rd Street Pub

18 – Portland, OR – The Analog Café

19 – Seattle, WA – Studio Seven

20 – Vancouver, BC – Astoria Pub

21 – Nelson, BC – The Royal

22 – Spokane, WA – The Pin!

23 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

24 – South Lake Tahoe, CA – American Legion

25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Dive Bar

26 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red

27 – Santa Ana, CA – TBA

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Whisky A Go Go

29 – San Diego, CA – The Merrow

30 – Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery

July

1 – Monterey, CA – Planet Gemini